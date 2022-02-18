      Weather Alert

Olivia Rodrigo Plans Concert Movie For Disney+

Feb 18, 2022 @ 6:24am

Olivia Rodrigo is releasing a unique concert film on Disney+ and you don’t have to wait long!  Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) will premiere March 25th. It will follow 18-year-old Rodrigo on a road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her debut album, Sour, to Los Angeles.

She will show the making of Sour and feature new live arrangements of songs, intimate interviews, and never-before-seen footage. She will perform the 11 songs from Sour in various locations, including Mojave Airplane Boneyard and Red Rock Canyon State Park. 

