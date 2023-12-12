Olivia Rodrigo Performs a Tiny Desk Concert

Olivia Rodrigo is the latest to perform for NPR’s “Tiny Desk” series. She played her guitar and was accompanied by three background vocalists for a stripped-down version of “love is embarrassing,” “vampire,” “lacy,” & “making the bed” from her latest album GUTS.

Since 2008, National Public Radio has invited artists to perform intimate concerts at a desk in their offices. This is Olivia’s 2nd appearance on the series. Her 1st came two years ago when, because of the pandemic, she couldn’t actually perform at a desk. Enjoy!