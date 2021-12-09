Olivia Rodrigo Named ‘Entertainer Of The Year’ By TIME

Olivia Rodrigo was named “Entertainer of the Year” for 2021 by TIME. This is just the latest honor for Olivia who rocketed into superstardom in 2021.
Her year began January 8th with the release of “Drivers License“. The song hit a chord with fans and by January 23rd, she became the youngest solo artist ever to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where her song stayed for eight weeks!
She released several more singles and her album “Sour” on May 21st. 2021 has been good to Olivia!
