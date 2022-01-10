      Weather Alert

Olivia Rodrigo Marks The Anniversary Of The Song That Changed Her Life

Jan 10, 2022 @ 7:46am

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated the one year anniversary of her record-breaking debut “Drivers License” on Saturday with a sweet post noting how it changed her life!

