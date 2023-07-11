Olivia Rodrigo Is Youngest To Debut Three #1 Songs

Source: YouTube

Olivia Rodrigo’s latest “Vampire,” the first release from her upcoming album, GUTS, has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. At 20-years-old, she is now the youngest artist in history with three No. 1 singles, and the first to debut lead singles from her first and second albums at No. 1 (“Drivers License” and “Good 4 U” in 2021).

“Vampire” dropped Friday June 30th and it streamed 36 million streams, got 26 million spins on radio and sold 26,000 in the first week. That’s the biggest debut week of Rodrigo’s career across multiple platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music and radio. “Vampire” bumps Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” where it has been on top of the Hot 100 for 13 non-consecutive weeks.

Oh…and Olivia got asked to prom at the video premiere! So cute!

WARNING…THE ORIGINAL SONG AND VIDEO HAVE THE F-WORD!! Here’s the clean version!