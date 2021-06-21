      Weather Alert

Olivia Rodrigo Is Officially A High School Graduate

Jun 21, 2021 @ 6:25am

18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo proudly celebrated the milestone on Saturday (June 19) by sharing some Polaroid-style pictures of herself posing in a shiny blue cap and gown.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

Was it easy balancing school with her exploding career?  “I have like a month left of senior year, and I’ve sort of been neglecting that,”  “Because I’ve been off making my album, I sort of forgot I was a high school student.”

MORE HERE

TAGS
cap and gown graduate High School Instagram Olivia Rodrigo
POPULAR POSTS
This Listener Proposed At His Own Movie Premiere
Google Doodle Winner Is A Teenager From Lexington, KY
Tik Tok Life Hack: Evenly Buttered Popcorn
Oldham County Summer Feeding Program Starts
Missed Connections: Grind Patrol and The Big Wick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On