Olivia Rodrigo Has Framed A Tweet & It’s Hanging In Her New Apartment

In a recent interview, Olivia Rodrigo was talking about moving into her new apartment and what kind of decor she has. Olivia said that she only has one piece of framed artwork in her bedroom and it’s a tweet from rapper, Cardi B.
The tweet from Cardi was a response to Olivia and read, “You doing sooo good for your age. Don’t let no toxic s–t get to you and don’t let nobody restrict you from your voice“.
This is so sweet .You doing sooo good for your age. Don’t let no toxic shit get to you and don’t let nobody restrict you from your voice. https://t.co/YeGarHPtWq
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 21, 2021
Olivia Rodrigo printed the tweet and framed it in a white picture frame. Have you framed any Tweets?