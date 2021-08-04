      Weather Alert

Olivia Rodrigo Has Framed A Tweet & It’s Hanging In Her New Apartment

Aug 4, 2021 @ 4:34pm
Press photo owner: Michael Willis

In a recent interview, Olivia Rodrigo was talking about moving into her new apartment and what kind of decor she has. Olivia said that she only has one piece of framed artwork in her bedroom and it’s a tweet from rapper, Cardi B.

The tweet from Cardi was a response to Olivia and read, “You doing sooo good for your age. Don’t let no toxic s–t get to you and don’t let nobody restrict you from your voice“.

Olivia Rodrigo printed the tweet and framed it in a white picture frame. Have you framed any Tweets?

