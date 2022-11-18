99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Olivia Rodrigo First Female Solo Artist With 4 Singles On One Album Get Over A Billion Spotify Streams

November 18, 2022 6:47AM EST
Almost two years ago, the world was introduced to Olivia Rodrigo with the monster hit, “Drivers License,” which generated 100 million Spotify streams in its first week and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Then her first album, Sour, dropped May 2021,  proving she was no one-hit wonder. She’s now the first female solo artist to have 4 singles from the same album with over 1 billion Spotify streams each: “Drivers License” (1.64 billion), “Deja Vu” (1.04 billion), “Good 4 U” (1.67 billion), and “Traitor” (1 billion).

Sour also became the longest-running debut album in the Billboard 200 top 10 this century, so it makes sense the 4 singles to get over 1 billion Spotify streams are the same songs to crack the top 10 of Billboard‘s Hot 100. “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U” each hit No. 1.

At the Grammys, Rodrigo won Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album (Sour), and Best Pop Solo Performance (Drivers License).

