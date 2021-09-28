      Weather Alert

Olivia Rodrigo: Fame Isn’t All Fun & Games

Sep 28, 2021 @ 8:24am

Olivia Rodrigo reflects on the impact of fame and says it “can really be tough on your mental health.”  “Sometimes when you have a lot of success really quickly, it can scare people and make people feel different. That was an interesting thing to learn. I’m figuring it all out,” says Rodrigo.

The “Traitor” singer says her friends and family have kept her grounded and that her parents would be just as proud of her if she was going to school in her hometown.

What is something you have had to learn in the past year? What changes in your life have surprised you?

