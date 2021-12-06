Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2022 Tour

Olivia Rodrigo has announced she is going on tour in support of Sour. Her tour will hit North America, the UK and Europe. The tour will kick off on April 2 in San Francisco. She will head to Cincinnati on April 22nd, then head to Canada on April 29th, and dip back into the United States hitting Nashville on May 10th.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)
A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)
From there she heads to Germany in June. She will then go to Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, Paris before heading to the UK in July where her tour ends.