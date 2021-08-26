      Weather Alert

Olivia Rodrigo Adds Hayley Williams From Paramore As Songwriter For “Good 4 U”

Aug 26, 2021 @ 6:42am

After the internet pointed out the similarities between Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” and Paramore’s “Misery Business”, now Hayley Williams and Josh Farro are given a songwriting credit on the song.  Williams reacted to the news, taking to her Instagram Story to share a post from Warner Chappell Music that highlights her and Farro’s credit. Williams added, “our publisher is wildin rn.”

In fact, there have been several tweaks to the credits on Olivia’s “Sour” album. Last month, Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent were given songwriting credits on “Deja Vu,” as the track is strongly influenced by Swift’s “Cruel Summer.” Swift and Antonoff are also credited on “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,” which interpolates Swift’s “New Year’s Day.”

