Olivia Munn And John Mulaney Expecting A Baby

Olivia Munn is expecting her first child with comedian John Mulaney and a source says they are “extremely excited.” He shared the news Tuesday during his appearance on Seth Meyers show admitting he was nervous given the rough year he had. He went to rehab, relapsed and moved out of his home that he shared with ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler.
Then, he said, “in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.” “She’s kind of held my hand [through everything],” he added. “And we’re having a baby together.”