Olivia Jade Returns To YouTube For The First Time Since College Admissions Scandal
Olivia Jade, daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannuli, returned to her YouTube channel for the first time since the 2019 College Admissions scandal. She addressed the issue in her vlog, in as much to say that she said most of what she wanted to say about it during her Red Table Talk appearance.
“I just didn’t want anybody to take it the wrong way, and be like, ‘Ugh. I went on Red Table Talk and now my name’s cleared,'” she adds, mocking herself. “Like, no. That’s not it. Just for my own mental sanity I don’t want to keep rehashing things. I just want to move on and do better and move forward and come back, and do what I love, which is YouTube.”
