Oldham County Summer Feeding Program Starts

Jun 15, 2021 @ 6:44am
Brown paper lunch bag and a red apple sitting on top of textbooks against white background.

The summer feeding program at Oldham County Schools is kicking off today, open to any child 18 years old and younger in Oldham County with no registration is required. Families can pick up five grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches every Tuesday through August 3.  Pick up is at La Grange Elementary School (500 W Jefferson St., La Grange, Ky.) between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

 

The summer meal program for Jefferson County Public Schools started June 8 and will be available through July 30. Click here for more information on that program.

