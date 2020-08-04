Oldham County Schools Will Combine In-Person Class And Online Learning
Oldham County Schools middle and high school students will start the year off on an A/B schedule, meaning students will transition going to class in-person on certain days while working at home on others. The schedule was created as the county still battles the coronavirus and its spread.
Half the students will go to school Mondays and Wednesdays, and the other half will go on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will be alternated between the two groups for in-person instruction. On days students are not scheduled for in-person classes, they will take part in online instruction.
