Ok So Justin Bieber IS Already Married WITHOUT A Prenup??

In the roller coaster yo-yo of are they or aren’t they….apparently they are. Married that is. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin apparently DID make it official last month at a New York courthouse WITHOUT a prenup.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoZjusUhYXN/?taken-by=stratfordperthmuseum

We know that after the Stratford Perth Museum in Ontario commemorated their visit on its Instagram page…and shared Justin introduced Hailey as his wife. It’s not the first time Bieber has visited the museum…he stopped by earlier this year with his grandparents to see an exhibit showcasing memorabilia from his early years.

FULL STORY

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Lady Gaga Fans Are Making Up Fake Bad Reviews Of ‘Venom’…To Convince People To See Her Movie Instead Why Bradley Cooper Was Told He’s ‘Never Be The Main Guy’ Jake Gyllenhaal’s Love Letter To Ryan Reynolds Is What You Need Today Why Chris Hemsworth Feels “Gross” Officially Scared: ’80s Horror Classics Playing All Month At Village 8 Why is Kate Middleton Is Better With Kids Than We’ll Ever Be?
Comments