OJ Simpson Is A Completely Free Man

Dec 15, 2021 @ 6:57am
O.J. Simpson’s parole has ended early … and, according to his attorney, he’s now “a completely free man.”
A spokesperson for the Nevada State Police , who had been on parole since Oct. 1, 2017 — was awarded good behavior credits which made him eligible for ending it early. His parole was initially set to expire on Feb. 9, 2022.  74-year-old Simpson had been on parole after he served nine years behind bars following his conviction in his armed robbery case in 2008.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUOwFr0gZxQ

You’ll recall, Simpson had been convicted of leading a group of men — including several who were armed — into a Las Vegas hotel room in 2017 to steal memorabilia from people he said had previously stolen from him. O.J. was originally sentenced to 33 years behind bars for the crime. Simpson has been living in Las Vegas since his release from jail — golfing often while commenting on NFL games on his Twitter page.
 
