Ohio State University Installs Bacon Vending Machine

In a move that’s sure to help their recruiting, THE Ohio State University has installed a bacon vending machine for students and faculty.

It’s all part of a collaborative effort with the Ohio Pork Council. Their goal with the vending machine will be to support the students and the pork industry. So now through December 13th, students in the Animal Science Building can take advantage of bacon on demand. Students in the meat science program will be responsible for filling it. Hormel, Sugardale and Smithfield donated bacon strips and bacon bits for the machine.

