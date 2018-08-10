Oh No. Krispy Kreme and Reese’s Have Teamed Up Again and It’s Outrageous
By Sarah Jordan
|
Aug 10, 2018 @ 3:28 PM

No but really, it’s actually called the Krispy Kreme Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut! The Reese’s doughnut last year was probably my fav doughnut they’ve ever made, but this?!

I seriously just gained 5 pounds reading about it because I NEED one.

“Inspired by the Reese’s Outrageous candy bar, this new doughnut features a chocolatey Krispy Kreme yeast dough, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate fudge icing, topped with mini Reese’s Pieces and drizzled with Reese’s peanut butter and caramel sauce! ”

Oh and did I mention this are available now?!

