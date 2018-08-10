Oh No. Krispy Kreme and Reese’s Have Teamed Up Again and It’s Outrageous

No but really, it’s actually called the Krispy Kreme Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut! The Reese’s doughnut last year was probably my fav doughnut they’ve ever made, but this?!

I seriously just gained 5 pounds reading about it because I NEED one.

“Inspired by the Reese’s Outrageous candy bar, this new doughnut features a chocolatey Krispy Kreme yeast dough, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate fudge icing, topped with mini Reese’s Pieces and drizzled with Reese’s peanut butter and caramel sauce! ”

Oh and did I mention this are available now?!