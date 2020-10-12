Offset Gets Cardi B A Custom Rolls-Royce For Her Birthday…Despite Divorce Filing
Cardi B and Offset’s relationship appeared to be back on during Cardi’s 28th birthday celebration in Vegas on Saturday night, just one month after she filed for divorce from him.
Cardi celebrated her birthday party with Offset, Megan Thee Stallion, Kylie Jenner and more.
At one point in the evening, Cardi was photographed kissing her estranged husband. Throughout the night, Cardi was seen kissing her estranged husband, giving him a lap dance and called Cardi his “girl” on Instagram.
The day before the party, Cardi posted a video to Instagram revealing a billboard from her daughter Kulture, which lead fans to guess that it was a gift from Offset. The billboard reads “Happy Birthday Mommy Love, Kulture” and includes a picture Cardi and Kulture.
Offset also gifted Cardi a custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which he had delivered right at the party. It even had a Rolls-Royce car seat for Kulture, with her name embroidered in the headrest.
Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in September, saying their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and “there are no prospects for a reconciliation,” reportedly after finding out Offset had been unfaithful yet again. And she defended him against fans who called him a “bad man” in a now deleted tweet:
“He a dumbass not a bad man.…cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else.”