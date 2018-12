Offset is trying his best to make up with Cardi B.

Cardi went on Instagram to show off the gifts her ex gave her for Christmas.

Several pairs of expensive pumps, 2 Chanel purses, 4 Birkin bags and a couple of pieces of jewelry made up the lavish gifts.

Cardi said thanks for the gifts. Surely she is still thankful for her sexual rendezvous with Offset in Puerto Rico last weekend.

They are getting back together, aren’t they?