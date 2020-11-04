Offset Helps Feed People In Line Waiting to Vote
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: Offset of Migos performs at the 7th Annual BET Experience at L.A. Live Presented by Coca-Cola at Staples Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Many celebrities have been seen out this week encouraging people to vote, but also simply feeding the voters in line and talking to them! Rapper, and Cardi B’s husband, Offset joined the lines in Atlanta to talk to voters and feed them from 2 Atlanta restaurants ” Slutty Vegan” and “Big Dave’s”. In fact Offset and his crew hit 3 different polling locations.
Mariska Hargitay handed out food in New York as well, and just earlier this week Paul Rudd was seen handing out cookies in Brooklyn.