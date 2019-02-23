Offset Disagrees With SNL’s Portrayal of Migos in ‘Friendos’ Skit

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: (L-R) Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff of Migos attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Offset has spoken out about the SNL ‘Friendos’ skit and it’s clear the Migos won’t be working with Childish Gambino anytime soon.

Forget the fact that Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) helped push the Migos into the mainstream when he thanked them for making “Bad & Boujee” at the 2017 Golden Globes. That is in the past and it might not help his relationship with the rap trio. Offset has spoken out about the Saturday Night Live skit ‘Friendos’, starring Glover, that roasted the Migos.

In an interview with GQ, Offset responded to a fan asking him what he thought of the skit.

“I’mma be honest. We didn’t like that skit ‘cos it was, like, the total opposite of the Migos. We rock with each other. We ain’t arguing. And then I felt like it was interpreted like we was some dodo birds.”

It looks like even fans of the Migos think the video is funny. As of the writing of this article, it’s got over 4 million views, 99,000 likes and a mere 958 dislikes. Check out the whole interview with GQ below.