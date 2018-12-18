Offset AWKWARDLY Crashes Cardi B’s Stage To Try To Get Her Back…Cardi Insists It Was Not Staged

Cardi B is insisting that Offset crashing her performance over the weekend to beg her to take him back wasn’t staged and she was genuinely surprised.

Video shows her publicist brought him on stage, but it was because she’s like family to Cardi and Offset and was trying to start a reconciliation. A source they will spend Christmas together as a family but she isn’t sure she’s ready to take him back.

Offset crashed her performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday, carrying a sign made of roses that read, “Take me back Cardi.” She did NOT look happy.

That said, she later spoke out about the online hate he was getting for the gesture.

They split earlier this month after marrying in September 2017.

