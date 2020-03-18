Official Warning: Drinking Bleach Will Not Kill Coronavirus
Shot of an attractive young woman seated on a washing machine while holding bleach to wash her washing with inside of a laundry room during the day
While one would assume common sense would prevent most people from doing this, but the fact that the warning had to be issued honestly doesn’t surprise me personally. A Virginia poison center has actually issued the following warning:
“Drinking bleach will not prevent you from getting the coronavirus.”
Issued by the Blue Ridge Poison Center, the warning makes sure to clearly inform the citizens of this proud community that bleach is “for cleaning, not drinking” — and it can cause serious internal damage when ingested.
That being said, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says bleach will kill the coronavirus on frequently touched surfaces. Even then, don’t go pouring bleach everywhere my fellow idiots. The CDC recommends mixing five tablespoons of bleach per gallon of water.
