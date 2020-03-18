      Breaking News
Beshear Closes Kentucky Bars And Restaurants

Official Warning: Drinking Bleach Will Not Kill Coronavirus

Mar 18, 2020 @ 3:43am
Shot of an attractive young woman seated on a washing machine while holding bleach to wash her washing with inside of a laundry room during the day

While one would assume common sense would prevent most people from doing this, but the fact that the warning had to be issued honestly doesn’t surprise me personally. A Virginia poison center has actually issued the following warning:

“Drinking bleach will not prevent you from getting the coronavirus.”

Issued by the Blue Ridge Poison Center, the warning makes sure to clearly inform the citizens of this proud community that bleach is “for cleaning, not drinking” — and it can cause serious internal damage when ingested.

via GIPHY

That being said, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says bleach will kill the coronavirus on frequently touched surfaces. Even then, don’t go pouring bleach everywhere my fellow idiots. The CDC recommends mixing five tablespoons of bleach per gallon of water.

What’s the worst thing you’ve ingested? Who do you know anyone who might actually think drinking bleach would be effective?

TAGS
#DONTBEDUMB Coronavirus COVID-19 PSA warning
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE