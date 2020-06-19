      Breaking News
Officer Will Be Fired In Breonna Taylor Case

Jun 19, 2020 @ 12:47pm

Photo: WAVE3 via Twitter

A police officer involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor will be fired, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday.

 

Louisville Metro Police Officer Brett Hankison was one of three officers involved in the shooting that took place on March 12 when they conducted a no-knock warrant. Mayor Greg Fischer said LMPD Chief Rob Schroeder is initiating termination procedures, but could not offer more details.

“Unfortunately, due to a provision in state law that I very much would like to see changed, both the Chief and I are precluded from talking about what brought us to this moment, or even the timing of this decision,” Fischer said in a statement.

 

