99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

O.J.’s White Bronco For Sale

April 16, 2024 8:31AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

With the recent death of O.J. Simpson, there’s been renewed interest in that famous 1993 white Bronco he drove in his slow speed police chase. 90 million people watched as Simpson was driven around Los Angeles in a White Ford Bronco for 45 minutes. It has been on loan at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Tennessee.  The 1993 SUV’s three owners – Simpson’s former agent Michael Gilbert and two friends of longtime pal Al Cowlings, who was behind the wheel June 17, 1994, are looking to cash in. But they aren’t necessarily going by the Kelley Blue Book value. They want $1.5 million.

BTW, it’s the 30th anniversary of the Bronco chase.

 

MORE HERE

More about:
for sale
O.J. Simpson
police chase
white Bronco

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Dance Team Surprises Their Coach At Her Wedding
2

First Celebrities Coming For Derby Parties Announced
3

"SNL's Target Lady" Finally Making It Into A Target Commercial
4

The Internet Helped Find This Woman's Husband So She Could Divorce Him
5

University of Kentucky Dancer Kate Kaufling's Passing Gets National Attention

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE