Nurse Shaves Her Head For The 12th Time In Support Of Cancer Patients

October 30, 2023 6:00AM EDT
Kansas City Oncology nurse Margaret Potter shaved her head a 12th consecutive year at the “Shave to Save” event in support of patients fighting breast cancer. 

 

Potter says it’s in support of her cancer patients at @AdventHealth Shawnee Mission to “let them know I’m there for them.” One patient saw her shaved head and asked, “Will you shave my head?”

SEE THE FULL VIDEO OF HER STORY

MORE HERE

