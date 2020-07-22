Nurse from Nashville Shares Uncanny Resemblance to Taylor Swift
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Some people think that everyone has a twin somewhere in the world, or at least a really good doppelganger, and that’s how this woman on TikTok has gone viral!
She’s a nurse from Nashville, Tennessee who has always had the nickname “Taylor Swift” and it’s easy to see why. With her sunglasses on, it’s truly uncanny. She constantly gets stopped by Swifties for autographs and pictures!