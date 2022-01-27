NuLu Bock Fest Back This Year!

The NuLu Bock Fest is set to return this March after a 2 year hiatus due to COVID, initially reported by Louisville Business First.
Slated for the 26th from noon til 6pm the Bock Fest will be held on the 600 and 700 blocks of West Market pretty much adjacent to Downtown, directly to the east. This year you can expect to see the classics return like the Wurst Fest and racing of the goats, oh and lots of beer!
Local bock beer being the main feature among other options from tons of local breweries like, Against The Grain, Akasha, Falls City, Gravely, Goodwood, Monnik, Mile Wide, West Sixth plus more that I’m sure will be announced soon if not by the time you see this! Bulleit Bourbon will also specialty cocktails and mixed drinks for sale!
You can get more info on NuLu’s Bock Fest here!
See you there?