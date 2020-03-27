Nulu Bar Debuts Massive Beshear Banner #BAEshear

Reasons we love Louisville and our local businesses! This giant banner has popped up in Nulu at Taj Louisville!
TAJ stands united with Andy! (an appropriate 6ft apart of course). Beshear 2024! #baeshear #togetherky #teamkentucky #tajlouisville
