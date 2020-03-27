      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Nulu Bar Debuts Massive Beshear Banner #BAEshear

Mar 27, 2020 @ 9:02am

Reasons we love Louisville and our local businesses! This giant banner has popped up in Nulu at Taj Louisville!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

TAJ stands united with Andy! (an appropriate 6ft apart of course). Beshear 2024! #baeshear #togetherky #teamkentucky #tajlouisville

A post shared by Taj Louisville (@tajlouisville) on

TAGS
baeshear beshear Louisville NuLu taj taj louisville
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE