‘NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick Breaks His Hand In Celebrity Softball Game

June 5, 2024 8:38AM EDT
‘NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick broke his hand after he got plowed over at home plate during a celebrity softball game. But LIKE A BOSS, he kept playing before eventually going to get it checked out and finding out it was actually broken!

 

He was playing in the Rock ‘N Jock fundraiser for Folds of Honor in Nashville on Monday and local radio host, Jeremy Loper, bowled him over (Chris was playing catcher) barreling into home. Loper ended up with two bloody knees in the collision too!  It was worth it because the event raised $408,000 for military families!

