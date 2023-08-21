99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

‘NSync Reunion Rumors Tied To New “Trolls” Movie

August 21, 2023 10:29AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Fans were FREAKING OUT after trolling (see what we did there?) the internet connecting dots leading to an ‘NSync reunion!!  The plot of the movie involves Branch’s (played by Justin Timberlake) secret past in a boy band with his brothers called “Bro Zone”. Word is Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Lance Bass will join JT for a new song on the soundtrack!

The boy band references are  ON POINT!

 

