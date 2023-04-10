99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

*NSYNC Reflects On 25 Years Since Their Debut Album

April 10, 2023 8:57AM EDT
Ummmm how did we miss the 25th anniversary of their debut album in the US??? Their first album was unleased upon our earholes in the US March 24, 1998.  Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick share the stories behind some legendary moments for ‘NSYNC! JC Chasez also shared some memories with Billboard!

And WHAT ABOUT A REUNION????  JC said “we’re always talking, we’re always teasing each other about doing something…so you just never know!”

What was YOUR favorite ‘NSYNC song/video/performance?

