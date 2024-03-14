99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

NSYNC Performs Several Songs Together On Stage

March 14, 2024 9:16AM EDT
NSYNC Performs Several Songs Together On Stage
HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 30: Carson Daly, Ellen Degeneres, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake and Chris Kirkpatrick at a ceremony honoring ‘NSYNC with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

People lucky enough to snag a free ticket in to Justin Timberlake’s “One Night Only” show on Wednesday (March 13) at The Wiltern in Los Angeles got a HUGE TREAT!! *NSYNC performed on stage together for the first time since 2013!!!

Per Variety: After joining Timberlake, the four other members—JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick—ran through a few of their biggest singles as a fivesome. They wandered into the audience as the DJ cut up “Girlfriend,” and came back to the stage to sing glimpses of “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me.” Each of them took a seat for “Paradise,” their concluding number, which Timberlake explained that they had just practiced. 

 

Of course people hit record on their phones!

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)

And there’s merch…

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)

JT posted a snippet from the track on his IG:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)

