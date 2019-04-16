‘NSync Might Have Gotten The Itch For New Music Without Justin After Coachella

‘NSYNC surprised everyone over the weekend with a surprise performance with Ariana Grande and now rumor has it that they are thinking of creating new music and possibly a new tour without Justin Timberlake. 

Timberlake was noticeably absent from he performance because he was wrapping up his current tour, but thought his former band ‘killed it’..

View this post on Instagram

You guys killed it last night 🙌

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

This stirred a little something in the guys…

A source close to the band says, “Everyone in the group has been waiting for Justin to be on board with new music and a tour, but now they’re getting a little tired of waiting. They loved their moment with Ariana at Coachella, and they know fans are still there for them. Would they love Justin to be a part of anything in their future? Absolutely! But, they’re tired of waiting for him to make a decision.”

YASSSSSSSSSS!  DO IT!!!!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Backstreet Boys World Tour P!NK: Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2019 Jussie Smollett Gets Sued By Chicago…Tells Friend “I Got Off” Lori Loughlin And Husband Plea Not Guilty To Charges Notre Dame’s Spire Falls As Cathedral Burns Introducing “Madame X” AKA The Latest Madonna Album and Alter-Ego
Comments