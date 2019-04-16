‘NSync Might Have Gotten The Itch For New Music Without Justin After Coachella

‘NSYNC surprised everyone over the weekend with a surprise performance with Ariana Grande and now rumor has it that they are thinking of creating new music and possibly a new tour without Justin Timberlake.
Timberlake was noticeably absent from he performance because he was wrapping up his current tour, but thought his former band ‘killed it’..
This stirred a little something in the guys…
A little birdie told us that NSYNC is considering new music and a tour after performing with Ariana Grande at #Coachella… with or without Justin Timberlake! https://t.co/563POFvxVR pic.twitter.com/8wdZ4RPPPF
A source close to the band says, “Everyone in the group has been waiting for Justin to be on board with new music and a tour, but now they’re getting a little tired of waiting. They loved their moment with Ariana at Coachella, and they know fans are still there for them. Would they love Justin to be a part of anything in their future? Absolutely! But, they’re tired of waiting for him to make a decision.”
The #Coachella crowd goes WILD as @ArianaGrande brings out @NSYNC 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/nMzU0Rqkz5
YASSSSSSSSSS! DO IT!!!!