‘NSync Celebrates The 20th Anniversary Of Their Album “Celebrity”

Justin Timberlake is celebrating 20 years of Celebrity! 🥳https://t.co/MPFVVE4IqF
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 29, 2021
Justin Timberlake is celebrating 20 years of Celebrity! 🥳https://t.co/MPFVVE4IqF
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 29, 2021
Justin Timberlake commemorated the anniversary of their hit album — which featured songs such as “Girlfriend,” “Gone” and “Pop” — on Instagram and even included a throwback video (appearing to be recorded by Chris Kirkpatrick) of the group beatboxing “Gone.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)
A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)
“Yes we old !!” commented Joey Fatone, 44, while 42-year-old Lance Bass‘ comment echoed that sentiment with a simple emoji: “👴🏻.”
“We spun this record incessantly in the van on my first tour,” commented John Mayer. “Thanks for the memories.”
“Young BOSS,” wrote Tom Brady. “Legends,” added rapper Juicy J.
JC Chasez reminds you there’s MERCH!
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by JC Chasez (@jcchasezofficial)
A post shared by JC Chasez (@jcchasezofficial)
*NSYNC – “Celebrity” 20th Anniversary Pink Vinyl @NSYNC https://t.co/TtNeOCJrmN pic.twitter.com/UizDFk3QTT
— Pop Music Release Updates (@PopPhysicals) July 24, 2021
*NSYNC – “Celebrity” 20th Anniversary Pink Vinyl @NSYNC https://t.co/TtNeOCJrmN pic.twitter.com/UizDFk3QTT
— Pop Music Release Updates (@PopPhysicals) July 24, 2021
Celebrity was nominated for best pop vocal album at the Grammys, while tracks “Gone” and “Girlfriend” earned nods as well. To celebrate 20 years of its release, the band put out a limited-edition 20th-anniversary pink vinyl version of the album on its website.