      Weather Alert

‘NSync Celebrates The 20th Anniversary Of Their Album “Celebrity”

Jul 29, 2021 @ 6:58am
On July 24, 2001, ‘NSync dropped Celebrity on the world and we need to celebrate!

 Justin Timberlake commemorated the anniversary of their hit album — which featured songs such as “Girlfriend,” “Gone” and “Pop” — on Instagram and even included a throwback video (appearing to be recorded by Chris Kirkpatrick) of the group beatboxing “Gone.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)

 

“Yes we old !!” commented Joey Fatone, 44, while 42-year-old Lance Bass‘ comment echoed that sentiment with a simple emoji: “👴🏻.”

“We spun this record incessantly in the van on my first tour,” commented John Mayer. “Thanks for the memories.”

“Young BOSS,” wrote Tom Brady. “Legends,” added rapper Juicy J.

JC Chasez reminds you there’s MERCH!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JC Chasez (@jcchasezofficial)

 

Celebrity was nominated for best pop vocal album at the Grammys, while tracks “Gone” and “Girlfriend” earned nods as well. To celebrate 20 years of its release, the band put out a limited-edition 20th-anniversary pink vinyl version of the album on its website.

TAGS
20 years anniversary Celebrity Chris Kirkpatrick JC Chasez Joey Fatone Justin Timberlake Lance Bass NSync
POPULAR POSTS
Seagull Smacks Girl In The Face On An Amusement Park Ride
Ohio Dad Of 10 Buys Ice Cream To Run With His Two Kids With Down Syndrome
You Laugh You Lose: Never Gonna Give You "Up"
THIS Is The Picture That Sparked Ryan Seacrest and Selena Gomez Rumors
Kentuckians Win Gold At The Olympics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On