NSYNC “Better Place”

Justin, Joey, Lance, Chris, and JC are back! *NSYNC is releasing their first single in almost 20 years. “Better Place” will be in the TROLLS: Band Together movie and soundtrack and we here at 99.7 DJX will be celebrating that all weekend!

The guys have been having fun recreating some of their memorable press photos from the past!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by *NSYNC (@nsync)

and…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by *NSYNC (@nsync)

Listen for the song all weekend on 99.7 DJX and tell us what you think! Welcome back, *NSYNC!