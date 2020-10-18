      Weather Alert

Now You Figure Out A Song You Don’t Know By Humming It Into Your Phone

Oct 18, 2020 @ 2:18pm

We’ve all been there – you can’t remember the name or the lyrics to a song, but you can hum a few bars. Well, now Google has your back.

On Friday, Google announced its new ‘hum to search‘ feature, where users can hum, whistle, or sing a melody and Google will try find the song for you. After 10-15 seconds, Google’s AI will search for the most likely candidates and display song titles, artist information, and even music videos.

Are you the kind of person who can never remember song lyrics? How often would you use an app like this?

