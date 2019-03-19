Now You Can Buy Fyre Festival Merchandise For A Good Cause

Fyre Festival merch will soon be up for auction, but it’s okay because it’s for the good of the people!

That’s right, Billy McFarland‘s failed music festival’s merchandise will soon be available for purchase. Now, before you ask, “Who would buy that?” take into consideration that the proceeds from the auction will go to the people Billy cheated, Vulture reports.

