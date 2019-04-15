Notre Dame’s Spire Falls As Cathedral Burns

Close to a thousand years of history is going up in flames in Paris as Notre Dame Cathedral continues to burn at an alarming rate.
Reports out of France are that the cathedral closed at 6:45pm local time and the fire broke out five or six minutes later. Since news broke, the world has been watching with baited breath as nearly a thousand years of history goes up in flames. The world famous stained glass windows breaking as a result of the heat from the fire. The roof has collapsed and according to a cathedral spokesperson;
“the wooden interior was burning and that the entire frame was likely to be destroyed”
Now we have video footage of the world famous Notre Dame spire collapsing.
The moment #NotreDame’s spire fell pic.twitter.com/XUcr6Iob0b
— Patrick Galey (@patrickgaley) April 15, 2019
As of the writing of this article, no cause of the fire has been released. However, Notre Dame and it’s spire have been undergoing a $6.8 million dollar renovation project.