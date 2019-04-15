Notre Dame’s Spire Falls As Cathedral Burns

Flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. Massive plumes of yellow brown smoke is filling the air above Notre Dame Cathedral and ash is falling on tourists and others around the island that marks the center of Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Close to a thousand years of history is going up in flames in Paris as Notre Dame Cathedral continues to burn at an alarming rate.

Reports out of France are that the cathedral closed at 6:45pm local time and the fire broke out five or six minutes later. Since news broke, the world has been watching with baited breath as nearly a thousand years of history goes up in flames. The world famous stained glass windows breaking as a result of the heat from the fire. The roof has collapsed and according to a cathedral spokesperson;

“the wooden interior was burning and that the entire frame was likely to be destroyed”

Now we have video footage of the world famous Notre Dame spire collapsing.

As of the writing of this article, no cause of the fire has been released. However, Notre Dame and it’s spire have been undergoing a $6.8 million dollar renovation project.

