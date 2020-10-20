      Weather Alert

Notorious B.I.G.’s Plastic Crown Breaks Guinness Record For Sale Price

Oct 20, 2020 @ 6:00am

The crown worn by The Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, during a 1997 photo shoot broke a Guinness World Record when it sold for $594,750 at a Sotheby’s auction (Sept. 15 in New York).

Christopher Wallace aka Biggie Smalls aka Notorious B.I.G, wore the plastic crown in 1997 during a “King of New York” photo shoot for Rap Pages Magazine. A photo taken by Barron Claiborne during the shoot became one of the most famous images of him. Sotheby’s auction house predicted the crown would sell for $200,000 to $300,000, but it exceeded expectations and broke a world record by selling for $594,750.

Guinness said the plastic crown, signed by the rapper and the photographer, set a record for the most expensive fancy-dress/costume crown sold at auction.

The Notorious B.I.G. was born in 1972 and died at age 24 in 1997.

