Not Surprising: Roseanne Barr is Mad They Killed Her Off

Roseanne Barr is pretty upset after The Connors aired it’s first episode and killed her off inside the first couple minutes.

It seems like only yesterday that Roseanne made a triumphant return to television. As quickly as it arrived, it left us once again when Roseanne herself posted a nasty tweet and went back to bed. The next day, she was fired and her show was pulled off the air because of the nasty and racist nature of the tweet.

The rest of the Roseanne cast was left in limbo, unsure of what to do next. Not to be held back, they planned to re-re-boot the show without Roseanne and call it “The Connors”.

The Connors premiered last night, Roseanne’s morbid death was addressed and once again she let us all know how she felt via twitter.

I AIN’T DEAD, BITCHES!!!! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 17, 2018

Not long after that, Roseanne and her Rabbi, Shmuley Boteach released a statement.