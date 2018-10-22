Nose Warmers..Winter Fashion NO or a Total Go!

You know when your nose is super cold, and you just want to wrap it up in its own personal little blanket?

SAME. Well now handmade nose-warmers are a thing, however we can’t decide if they look straight up creepy or kind of cute! Are the nose warmers a winter fashion now or a total go!

Now, let me paint you a picture for what this item looks like. It is just like earmuffs, but for your nose. Imagine those light-up Rudolf the Red Nose Reindeer noses kids wear around Christmas. It is like that because they wrap around your ears to place the warm cushion just on top of your nose!

The Nose Warmer Company, founded by Sally Steel-Jones, started super small, but now you can have it shipped anywhere for just about $10 from the website!