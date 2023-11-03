99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

North West Says She Prefers Living At Dad Kanye West’s Condo

November 3, 2023 9:34AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Kim Kardashian lamented on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians that her 10-year-old daughter, North,  prefers her dad Kanye West’s condo over Kim’s $60 million mansion.  Kim was talking to sister Kourtney: “North, she’ll go to her Dad’s [and] she’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best! He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security, he lives in an apartment,'”  “And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment!'”

Kim threw some shade at their “cooking”:  “They make their own food. That is amazing that you make Ramen,” “You boil water and pour it onto some noodles.”

More about:
Apartment
condo
Kanye West
Kim Kardashian
North West

POPULAR POSTS

1

This Husband's Comments About Sharing Housework Connects With Many
2

Justin Timberlake Reacts To Britney's Bombshells and What She Says About Christina Aguilera
3

SAG/AFTRA Bans Striking Actors From Halloween Costumes Inspired By Major Studio Characters
4

Matthew Perry Dead At 54
5

Why This Post It Note Proposal Is The Sweetest

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE