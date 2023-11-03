North West Says She Prefers Living At Dad Kanye West’s Condo

Source: YouTube

Kim Kardashian lamented on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians that her 10-year-old daughter, North, prefers her dad Kanye West’s condo over Kim’s $60 million mansion. Kim was talking to sister Kourtney: “North, she’ll go to her Dad’s [and] she’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best! He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security, he lives in an apartment,'” “And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment!'”

Kim threw some shade at their “cooking”: “They make their own food. That is amazing that you make Ramen,” “You boil water and pour it onto some noodles.”