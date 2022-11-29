Nonprofits To Help Out On #GivingTuesday
November 29, 2022 12:34PM EST
It’s Giving Tuesday! If you’re in a place to give to the nonprofits of Kentuckiana, peep some of them here:
- Kentucky Humane Society
- Southern Indiana Animal Rescue
- The Louisville Zoo Foundation
- The LGBT Center at University of Louisville
- Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana
- The Governor’s School for the Arts
- Eastern Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive
- Dare to Care Food Bank
- Louisville Coalition for the Homeless
- Louisville Free Public Library Foundation
Looking for more? Find them here!
