Non-Essential Businesses Asked To Close
Hair salons, gyms, theaters and other public facing businesses must close by 5 p.m. Wednesday to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Exempt businesses include those that provide essential services, such as grocery stores, gas stations, laundromats, vet clinics, hotels, food processors, auto and home repair businesses, post offices, warehousing and distribution and pharmacies. Those businesses can stay open, Beshear said, but they must practice social distancing.
AMC is the largest theater chain in the country, and announced it’s closing all of its 630 theaters in the US for at least six to 12-weeks. Cinemark also announced yesterday (Tuesday) it is closing all of its 345 theaters temporarily. Regal Cinemas announced on Monday it was closing its theaters. The three are the three largest theater chains in the country.
MORE HERE