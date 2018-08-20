Nobody Went To See Kevin Spacey’s New Movie

The movie quietly opened Friday in eight theaters across the US. The crime-drama earned just $126 for the day and another $162 on Saturday for a two-day total of just $287. This was the last movie Spacey shot before stories of allegations of sexual assault started flooding news outlets by a number of men.

Ultimately, the movie distributor decided to go ahead and release it because of the hard work of the rest of the cast and crew. Taron Egerton and Emma Roberts also star.