Noah Schnapp Talks About Doja Cat Drama

Noah Schnapp is 17 and navigating LOTS of stuff. Being a teenager, starring in a massively popular Netflix series (“Stranger Things”), memes, questions about his character “Will” and some recent drama with Doja Cat over a social media post. He opened up to Variety about it all.
About Doja Cat getting upset over Noah posting screenshots of their message on TikTok: Yeah, I mean, look, I’m super unserious on social media and pretty goofy, so I posted that not thinking too much of it, but obviously it hurt her feelings. So, as I should, I apologized and she was totally okay with it, and was like, “I’m sorry how I reacted.” It was all good. I love her. I’m like the biggest fan of her music, and I told her that. I was like, you’re literally my role model. It’s all good. People make such a big deal out of everything when it’s on the internet, but, like, in reality, it’s like a two minute thing.
On the memes of Will crying in the van window: … it’s awesome and honestly, it feels really good to get that recognition for that scene. Just that little turn told you so much. Everything was done so intentionally, like when I put my hand over my mouth….It’s just really cool that people loved it.
