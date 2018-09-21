You read that right…Noah Cyrus is selling her sadness…FOR $12,000.

She has teamed up with clothing company Pizzaslime on a limited capsule collection of merchandise in relation to her new album. Some of the pieces in the line include T-shirts featuring her father Billy Ray Cyrus’ face tattooed with the words “achy, breaky,” and sweatshirts that say “Noah Cyrus sucks.” That’s fun…we’re down with that.

Where it starts to get a little weird is the small vial of liquid labeled “Noah Cyrus Tears” being sold for $12,000. According to the product’s description, “This is approximately 12 tears made by Noah Cyrus as a result of sadness.” It goes on to say that, “Human digestion of these tears is not suggested cause tears are generally pretty salty and that would just be super f—king weird if you drank someone else’s tears.”

The entire limited collection is only available for the next 48 hours.

